Wednesday, June 24, 2020  | 2 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Pakistan receives $500 million each from ADB, World Bank

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
Pakistan receives $500 million each from ADB, World Bank

Photo: AFP

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) confirmed on Wednesday that it has received $1 billion–$500 million each from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the World Bank (WB).

The ADB has approved a $500 million loan to Pakistan, which is supposed to help deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and improve the health sector in response to the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, the World Bank also approved a $500 million program to help the country improve its healthcare and education systems. The loan is also expected to be used as support to strengthen social safety nets and create economic opportunities for women as the country struggles to deal with the virus.

The current account deficit narrowed by 73.6% to $3.3 billion during July-May 2019-20 from $12.5 billion during the same period last year.

Pakistan’s current account has turned into a surplus of $13 million in May against a deficit of $530 million in April and $1,004 million in May 2019.

FaceBook WhatsApp
asian development bank world bank
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan petrol prices likely to increase from July 1
Pakistan petrol prices likely to increase from July 1
Leading Pakistani halal meat exporter offers shares to public
Leading Pakistani halal meat exporter offers shares to public
Sindh allocates 80% of budget to itself, 20% to development
Sindh allocates 80% of budget to itself, 20% to development
Gold breaking its highest-price ceiling every day
Gold breaking its highest-price ceiling every day
Quetta-Karachi highway plan shelved
Quetta-Karachi highway plan shelved
Pakistan petrol crisis was artificial, confirms inquiry report
Pakistan petrol crisis was artificial, confirms inquiry report
Pakistan's stock market 'more likely to outperform' post-COVID
Pakistan’s stock market ‘more likely to outperform’ post-COVID
Imran Khan's Naya Pakistan Housing Programme still stuck on paper
Imran Khan’s Naya Pakistan Housing Programme still stuck on paper
Dollar climbs Rs2.25 within a week
Dollar climbs Rs2.25 within a week
Video explainer: How Sindh govt will spend its next budget
Video explainer: How Sindh govt will spend its next budget
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.