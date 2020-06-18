Pakistan petrol crisis was artificial, confirms inquiry report

Several petrol companies used pressure tactics and created a petrol crisis in the country, forcing people to line up at petrol pumps in huge numbers in close proximity despite the COVID-19 threat, so that the government would relent and allow them to increase petrol prices.

Petroleum Division officials completed an inquiry into the ‘crisis’ and found nine companies involved in creating an artificial fuel shortage.

An eight-member committee headed by the director-general of oil sent the inquiry report to the prime minister. Strict action has been recommended against the companies involved.

In the past couple of weeks, ever since the government approved a cut in the petrol price, people were seen forming massive queues at petrol stations across the country that complained of shortages.