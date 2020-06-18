Thursday, June 18, 2020  | 26 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Pakistan petrol crisis was artificial, confirms inquiry report

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
Pakistan petrol crisis was artificial, confirms inquiry report

Photo: Online

Several petrol companies used pressure tactics and created a petrol crisis in the country, forcing people to line up at petrol pumps in huge numbers in close proximity despite the COVID-19 threat, so that the government would relent and allow them to increase petrol prices.

Petroleum Division officials completed an inquiry into the ‘crisis’ and found nine companies involved in creating an artificial fuel shortage.

An eight-member committee headed by the director-general of oil sent the inquiry report to the prime minister. Strict action has been recommended against the companies involved.

In the past couple of weeks, ever since the government approved a cut in the petrol price, people were seen forming massive queues at petrol stations across the country that complained of shortages.

FaceBook WhatsApp
petrol
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Budget 2020-21: Higher taxes on spending, no new income tax
Budget 2020-21: Higher taxes on spending, no new income tax
Budget 2020-21: How much going to govt, army, Pakistan's people?
Budget 2020-21: How much going to govt, army, Pakistan’s people?
3 graphs that make you smarter about Pakistan's budget
3 graphs that make you smarter about Pakistan’s budget
100% tax for non-filer parents paying over Rs200,000 annually
100% tax for non-filer parents paying over Rs200,000 annually
Double-cabins to get more expensive in Pakistan with 7.5% FED
Double-cabins to get more expensive in Pakistan with 7.5% FED
PTI's economic report card: Reduced growth, more human expenditure
PTI’s economic report card: Reduced growth, more human expenditure
Opinion: Imran Khan's uphill task - tanks versus ambulances
Opinion: Imran Khan’s uphill task – tanks versus ambulances
Pakistan gas companies seek up to 100% hike in prices
Pakistan gas companies seek up to 100% hike in prices
Cooking oil being sold at high prices after duty slashed
Cooking oil being sold at high prices after duty slashed
Government increases CNIC condition for buyers to Rs100,000
Government increases CNIC condition for buyers to Rs100,000
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.