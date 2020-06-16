Pakistan gas companies seek up to 100% hike in prices

Gas companies have requested the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority to increase the gas tariff by as much as 100%.

The increase in prices has been sought for fiscal year 2020-21. The Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited requested an increase of Rs622 per MMBTU.

This possible hike in gas prices by SNGPL would burden consumers with an additional Rs290 billion.

The Sui Southern Gas Company has requested for 20% increase in gas prices. This may cost the consumers an additional Rs30 billion.

Gas companies have proposed implementation of new prices from July 1.

OGRA would conduct a hearing on the requests on June 24 and 25.