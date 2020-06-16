Tuesday, June 16, 2020  | 24 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Pakistan gas companies seek up to 100% hike in prices

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Pakistan gas companies seek up to 100% hike in prices

Photo: Samaa TV FILE

Gas companies have requested the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority to increase the gas tariff by as much as 100%.

The increase in prices has been sought for fiscal year 2020-21. The Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited requested an increase of Rs622 per MMBTU.

This possible hike in gas prices by SNGPL would burden consumers with an additional Rs290 billion.

The Sui Southern Gas Company has requested for 20% increase in gas prices. This may cost the consumers an additional Rs30 billion.

Gas companies have proposed implementation of new prices from July 1.

OGRA would conduct a hearing on the requests on June 24 and 25.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Gas Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
gas, Pakistan, prices, increase, hike, SNGPL, SSGC, OGRA
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Budget 2020-21: Higher taxes on spending, no new income tax
Budget 2020-21: Higher taxes on spending, no new income tax
Budget 2020-21: How much going to govt, army, Pakistan's people?
Budget 2020-21: How much going to govt, army, Pakistan’s people?
3 graphs that make you smarter about Pakistan's budget
3 graphs that make you smarter about Pakistan’s budget
100% tax for non-filer parents paying over Rs200,000 annually
100% tax for non-filer parents paying over Rs200,000 annually
Pakistan to export auto parts to Toyota Vietnam
Pakistan to export auto parts to Toyota Vietnam
Double-cabins to get more expensive in Pakistan with 7.5% FED
Double-cabins to get more expensive in Pakistan with 7.5% FED
PTI's economic report card: Reduced growth, more human expenditure
PTI’s economic report card: Reduced growth, more human expenditure
Opinion: Imran Khan's uphill task - tanks versus ambulances
Opinion: Imran Khan’s uphill task – tanks versus ambulances
Government increases CNIC condition for buyers to Rs100,000
Government increases CNIC condition for buyers to Rs100,000
FIA summons 3 oil company heads over suspected hoarding
FIA summons 3 oil company heads over suspected hoarding
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.