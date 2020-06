The federal budget for the financial year 2020-21 with a deficit of Rs3,500 billion will be presented today (Friday) at 4pm.

The target for tax revenue is expected to be set at Rs4,950 billion.

Meanwhile, recommendations will be made to set the economic growth target at 2.1% and a 10% increase in the salaries and pensions of government employees.

Rs1402 billion will be allocated for defence while it will also be proposed to increase tax rates for non-filers.