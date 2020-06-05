Friday, June 5, 2020  | 12 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

OGRA asks oil companies why there is a fuel shortage

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
OGRA asks oil companies why there is a fuel shortage

Photo: Online

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has asked oil companies for the reason behind the fuel shortage across the country.

Most companies have asked for three days to submit their reply,

The company representatives have been summoned in person. The authority has decided to hold a hearing to decide who is responsible for it.

If it is proven that oil companies showed negligence then strict action will be taken against them.

There has been an increase in the price of high octane too, OGRA noted. The authority has told oil companies to decrease prices. Action will be taken against those who fail to comply.

The government recently approved a reduction in the price of petroleum products but the public hasn’t been able to benefit from these reduced prices. Ever since the prices dropped, there has been a shortage of petrol.

OGRA had issued a show-cause notice to some oil marketing companies. In their reply, the companies placed the blame on the government. They said the government placed a restriction on importing oil in March without any planning. They said they had requested for the restriction to be lifted but received no response. The companies have asked the government to increase the price of petrol.

FaceBook WhatsApp
OGRA petrol
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
National savings slashed profit rates for the third time this...
National savings slashed profit rates for the third time this year
ECC approves firing all Pakistan Steel Mill employees
ECC approves firing all Pakistan Steel Mill employees
Govt slashes petrol price by Rs7 per litre
Govt slashes petrol price by Rs7 per litre
Pakistan halves its dollars loss, but worse 'yet to come'
Pakistan halves its dollars loss, but worse ‘yet to come’
OGRA proposes Rs7 cut in Pakistan's petrol prices
OGRA proposes Rs7 cut in Pakistan’s petrol prices
Dollar surges by Rs2.6 in two days
Dollar surges by Rs2.6 in two days
Government seeking private investment in Pakistan Steel Mills
Government seeking private investment in Pakistan Steel Mills
Ogra directs petrol pumps to maintain minimum 20 days supplies
Ogra directs petrol pumps to maintain minimum 20 days supplies
Govt to introduce tax free budget in 2020-21
Govt to introduce tax free budget in 2020-21
Dollar volatile but State Bank of Pakistan governor is calm
Dollar volatile but State Bank of Pakistan governor is calm
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.