The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed for public dealing on July 1, it said Monday.

The central bank said July 1 will be observed as a bank holiday. It would enable the SBP to close its accounts, it said.

However, all SBP employees would treat it as a normal working day, according to the central bank.

They would attend to their official assignments, both in-office and work-from-home, under the current COVID-19 situation.