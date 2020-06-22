Leading Pakistani halal meat exporter offers shares to public

The Organic Meat Company Limited – one of Pakistan’s largest halal meat exporters – plan to offer 40 million shares or 35.7% stakes in the business to the general public through an Initial Public Offering. This is the formal process of listing a company on the stock exchange where its shares can be traded.

AKD Securities, which is managing this transaction, has set a floor price of Rs18 per share, which will fetch the company Rs720 million. The price could go up if the offer is oversubscribed and the opposite may happen if there is little demand for the new offering.

In an IPO, a company offers stakes in the business to the public in return for money it can use to expand business operations. The company will offer 75% or 30 million shares to institutional investors and high net worth individuals whose minimum bid amount will be Rs2 million.

This portion of the offering is called book building and its registration will start on June 30 and close on July 7. The remaining 25% or 10 million shares will be offered to the general public from July 14 to July 16 on a price that will be determined during the book building process.

The company will use the new investment raised from the IPO to set up an offal processing facility at Korangi.

It will also set up an offal production facility at the Karachi Export Processing Zone for processing of imported offal and re-export to China and Vietnam.

The company says it will use the new investment to enhance the output of its current product range. TOMCL says it is one of the largest halal meat processors and exporters from Pakistan with access to more than 14 countries and four different products, including fresh chilled beef and mutton, frozen deboned beef and mutton, fresh and frozen vacuum packaged beef and mutton and white offal.

TOMCL is currently the only company dealing in white offal products and also the only company exporting to the middle-eastern region via sea.

It was incorporated in 2010 and started operations in 2011. TOMC’s slaughtering and meat processing facility is spread over 5.895 acres while the total land area being utilised stands at 9.825 acres in Karachi’s Gadap.