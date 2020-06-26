KE system not upgraded, ready to provide more electricity: government

The federal government is providing 800 megawatts of electricity to K-Electric and is ready to provide additional 500MW, but physical constraints in the power utility’s system are a major hurdle, a spokesperson for the energy ministry said Friday.

The government’s clarification comes a day after KE attributed the increased load shedding in the metropolis to a 600 megawatt shortfall caused by lack of furnace oil. It said it will take them a week to get more oil, after which more power will be generated.

A spokesperson for the ministry said there was some misperception and the increased load-shedding was attributed wrongly to non-availability of fuel by the federal government.

A statement by the ministry issued on Friday read that system up-gradation had not taken place by KE at the appropriate level and with appropriate investment.

The cabinet had approved provision of additional 1,100MW from the national grid to KE. But the power utility is not able to absorb the additional electricity currently. The statement read that the up-gradation will go continue till 2022-23.

LNG supply is available, but only a limited quantity is being taken by KE on account of but on account of Article 158. SSGC is providing a total of 250 – 290 mmcfd of gas, including 75-100 mmcfd of LNG.

The government has gone out of its way to provide support to KE and the people of Karachi, besides running the industries and businesses, the statement read.

“It is unfortunate to note that KE did not made investment in the system up-gradation and modernization due to which it is facing difficulty at the time of peak demand. The federal government is ready to extend all available support for provision of uninterrupted power supply to the residents of Karachi,” it said.