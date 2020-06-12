Imran Khan’s uphill task: tanks versus ambulances

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s PTI government is set to unveil its second full-year budget today (Friday), but a Rs3,500 billion (expected) shortfall in what his government plans to spend next year means he will have little fiscal space to satisfy all stakeholders.

PM Khan’s cash-strapped administration has to choose wisely between protecting borders and fighting a lethal virus that no conventional weapons can defeat. This budget will not be easy for policymakers because they have to find a balance between spending on guns versus hospitals and at the same time revive the GDP growth as the ailing South Asian economy has already slipped into the negative zone for the first time since 1952.

In the outgoing year, debt servicing and the defence budget ate up more than 40% of the government’s expenditure. If one subtracts pension payments, provincial share and other federal expenses, the government is left with no money to spend development. After loan repayments, defence takes the largest chunk of the pie as the men in uniform have long made the argument that we face consistent external threat from across the eastern border.

Pakistan and India have fought three wars and almost went into a fourth last February after an Indian fighter jet was downed by the Pakistan Air Force. PM Khan’s prompt decision to release the captured Indian pilot helped deescalate the situation.

Earlier this week, Twitterati went haywire over unconfirmed reports of fighter jets hovering over Karachi’s air space, curious if they belonged to the PAF or IAF.

Skirmishes over the Kashmir border and cross-border firing or shelling incidents between the two arch-rivals is nothing new and the country has been enhancing its defence capabilities for longer than this writer has lived. What it has not prepared for is a new, unseen and so far unpredictable enemy in the form of coronavirus.

The contagious disease has already killed more than 2,000 people and affected over 100,000 in Pakistan in a matter of months. The government has not prepared for it. We don’t know how long it will take before the curve is flattened but we do know that it will eat up a chunk of the government’s fiscal resources next year.

This means the government has to revisit its spending policy. In the last decade, Pakistan spent more than 2.5% of the GDP (3% in the last two years) on defence, slightly above the world average for the same period. Its spending on health as a percentage of the GDP was less than 1% for most of the same period, much below the international average of 9%.

Recent reports indicate our health infrastructure is already overwhelmed. Private hospitals remain of out of reach for a majority the 200 million plus population because of their exorbitant charges yet they are full. Public infrastructure is in tatters and is largely ill-equipped to provide quality healthcare and we are still a couple of months away from the virus’ peak as per the government’s own estimates.

PM Khan’s government has so far enjoyed the support of the armed forces, but that may not necessarily translate into a smaller share of the budget. In fact, the military has already sought a 20% increase in the salary of its personnel against inflation, which reached a 10-year high of 14.6% in January. If approved, it will have an impact of Rs63.6 billion.

Fighting COVID-19 is the biggest challenge, but not the only one facing the PTI government. For example, the economy is already in recession and is set to record its first-ever negative growth in seven decades come June. If the World Bank’s projections turn out to be true, the GDP will remain in the negative zone next year, a stark contrast to the government’s own estimate of 2.1%.

In the outgoing year, agriculture, the second-largest sector of the economy or 20% of the GDP, didn’t meet its target as the production of major crops, including wheat, rice and cotton, fell short of target. The sector, which employs more than half of the country’s workforce faces a fresh threat from the locust invasion. It has already damaged wheat, pulses and vegetable crops in Sindh and is likely to wipe out 40% of Pakistan’s major crop, which can dent our agricultural output and result in greater food insecurity.

The services and industrial sectors also fell short of target and both reported negative growth. The conditions set under the IMF bailout programme required the government to apply the brakes on the economy and just when the economy showed early signs of recovery, the coronavirus happened. As countries across the world went into lockdown and suspended international trade, our exports plunged and remittances fell.

At home, business were shut and factories closed, resulting in a significant dip in the government’s revenue. On the other hand, expenses increased as the government announced a Rs1,200 billion plus stimulus, distributed cash stipends, subsidized electricity and gas bills and offered cheaper loans for businesses to prevent layoffs. With talks of another lockdown, stricter than before already taking place the government will need more money to keep people at home and businesses afloat.

The government is already expecting a Rs3,500 billion budget deficit next fiscal year because of a low growth, high expenditure scenario. Earlier this week, it secured a debt relief from the Group of 20 wealthy countries that would save it upwards of $1 billion in foreign payments, making external loans less of a problem. However, to find a balance where it can stimulate growth and fight the virus by allocating more resources towards the healthcare system, the government has to cut some corners.

The choice is tough: either cut expenses or borrow more, the later is very unpopular among the public and the exact opposite of PM Khan’s election manifesto.