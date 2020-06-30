Tuesday, June 30, 2020  | 8 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Honda increases bike prices in Pakistan

Posted: Jun 30, 2020
Posted: Jun 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Atlas Honda has notified its dealers in Pakistan that it will be increasing bike prices, with its top of the line variant CB150F becoming Rs20,000 more expensive from July 1.

The Honda CB150F, which has made its presence felt with many policemen riding it, will now be priced at Rs239,500.

The most sold bike in Pakistan – the iconic CD-70 – has also seen an increase of Rs1,400 in its price. It will now cost Rs76,900.

Photo: Samaa Money

Another of Honda’s bikes, CG-125, has seen its price going up by Rs2,400. The bike is now priced at Rs128,900. Its self-start version’s price has also been increased by Rs3,000 to Rs152,900.

Honda is Pakistan’s largest motorcycle selling brand. Its bikes accounted for 64% of the total two- and three-wheeler sales in Pakistan from July 2019 to May 2020, according to Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association’s data.

Honda sold 783,863 bikes while the total two- and three-wheeler sales stood at 1,221,943 units.

