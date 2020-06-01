Govt reduces LPG price by Rs2 per kg

The government has reduced the price of liquefied petroleum gas by Rs2 per kilogram.

The new price of LPG is Rs110 per kilogram, according to a notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority Monday.

This brings down the price of a domestic cylinder by Rs25 and that of a commercial cylinder by Rs90.

OGRA said the prices have been set for the month of June.

Yesterday, the government reduced the prices of petroleum products by as much as Rs11.88 per litre.

The price of petrol went down by Rs7.6 per litre. A litre of petrol now costs Rs74.52.

Kerosene oil went down by Rs11.88 to Rs35.56 per litre. The price of light diesel oil was reduced to Rs38.74 per litre after a cut of Rs9.37.

High-speed diesel recorded an increase of 5 paisas. It now costs Rs80.15 per litre.