Friday, June 12, 2020  | 19 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Government increases CNIC condition for buyers to Rs100,000

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
Government increases CNIC condition for buyers to Rs100,000

The condition to show CNICs on purchases above Rs50,000 has been increased to Rs100,000 in the budget 2020-21. 

The government’s new clause was put in the budget last year, but only came into effect earlier this year in February because of immense pressure from traders.

The clause, a new sales tax law, was introduced to help FBR register traders and bring them under the tax net. The CNIC condition, which mainly targeted tax-evading traders, faced tough resistance from traders.  

There are about 381,000 trading units that fall in the sales tax jurisdiction, but only 47,000 of them are registered. Worse still, of the registered trading businesses, only 17,000 pay sales tax to the government. The government wanted to change that equation by bringing more traders into the tax net.

The economic condition, however, and the reducing wholesale and retail revenues amid the coronavirus outbreak has forced the government to revisit its decision. 

Sales tax for large retailers has decreased from 14% to 12%. This decision was taken after coronavirus wreaked havoc to the economy. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
Budget 2020-21 Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Budget 2020-21: Higher taxes on spending, no new income tax
Budget 2020-21: Higher taxes on spending, no new income tax
Pakistan to export auto parts to Toyota Vietnam
Pakistan to export auto parts to Toyota Vietnam
Pakistan suffers as private companies halt petrol supply to pumps
Pakistan suffers as private companies halt petrol supply to pumps
PTI's economic report card: Reduced growth, more human expenditure
PTI’s economic report card: Reduced growth, more human expenditure
How online thieves are stealing your money in Pakistan
How online thieves are stealing your money in Pakistan
FIA summons 3 oil company heads over suspected hoarding
FIA summons 3 oil company heads over suspected hoarding
Exporters say limited border timings affecting mango export to Iran
Exporters say limited border timings affecting mango export to Iran
Difficult for Ehsaas program to succeed where BISP failed: study
Difficult for Ehsaas program to succeed where BISP failed: study
Opinion: Imran Khan's uphill task - tanks versus ambulances
Opinion: Imran Khan’s uphill task – tanks versus ambulances
Pakistan Steel Mills' sale: Will retired employees get their dues?
Pakistan Steel Mills’ sale: Will retired employees get their dues?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.