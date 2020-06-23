Tuesday, June 23, 2020  | 2 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Money

Gold now costs Rs102,000 per tola

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
Posted: Jun 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
Photo: AFP

The gold prices are on the rise once again, hitting a new high almost every other day. A tola of gold now costs Rs102,000, the highest rate in the country’s history, according to the All Sindh Saraf and Jewellers Association (ASSJA).

The previous high was Rs100,700 on Friday when prices rose Rs1400, taking the total increase in the last three working days to Rs4,100. Bullion prices in Pakistan surpassed Rs100,000 per tola on April 14 for the first time but fell below that level after that. Last week, it breached that threshold again and the surge continues well into this week.

The prices compiled by the ASSJA come with a lag of a day after changes in international prices. The price increase is due to an increase in its international prices.

Gold futures are trading at $1770 per ounce, up by $44 compared to the price five days ago.

RELATED STORIES
 

