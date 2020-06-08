FBR pays tribute to employees who died fighting coronavirus

The Federal Board of Revenue has paid homage to all its employees who died battling coronavirus.

In a press statement issued on Monday, the federal body said it appreciates the services of these martyrs and called them “real heroes who preferred to sacrifice their lives while performing their national duties even on national holidays and weekends”.

The employees include Islahud Din of the Regional Tax Office in Quetta, Naeem Iqbal of the Directorate of Internal Audit in Faisalabad, Khawar Mansoor of the Regional Tax Office Faisalabad, Mirza Shahab Baig of the Large Taxpayers Unit-II in Karachi and Muhammad Arif who worked at the headquarters in Islamabad.