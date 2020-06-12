Double-cabins to get more expensive in Pakistan with 7.5% FED

Locally assembled double-cabin vehicles will be getting more expensive in Pakistan after the government imposed 7.5% Federal Excise Duty on them in Budget 2020-21. Their prices are likely to go up by Rs500,000.

During his budget speech, Industries and Production Minister Hammad Azhar said these double-cabin pick-ups were considered a “status symbol”, which was why the government imposed 7.5% FED on them.

Previously, the vehicles were exempted under the pretense that they were used for moving goods. Interestingly, these pick-ups are often used in political campaigns and for protocol purposes and have seen their sales going up during electioneering in the past.

Toyota’s Revo and Hilux-E, and Isuzu’s D-Max are the only three double-cabin pick-ups that are assembled in Pakistan.

Imported double-cabin vehicles will see their prices go further up after the imposition of 25% FED. This means an imported pick-up that was previously sold for Rs10 million would now see its price going up by Rs2.5 million.

However, these pick-ups have a very small share in the total number of vehicles being sold by the auto industry.

Apart from this, the industry remained largely untouched in the budget. Taxes have neither been reduced nor increased.

Car assemblers were eagerly looking towards the government for relief in Budget 2020-21 after they faced a drastic slump in sales due to the coronavirus pandemic. But they have little to rejoice as the budget remained neutral for the industry.

“The expectations were high in the market that the auto industry will get relief in the budget,” said Ahmed Lakhani, an analyst from JS Research. “But it has been largely neutral for the industry.”

The three main players, Suzuki, Honda and Toyota, were already struggling even before the pandemic in Pakistan. Suzuki has been reporting losses for six quarters while Honda has reported losses for the last two. Toyota may also report a loss in the quarter ending June 30.

In April, the companies virtually had no sales. In May, their sales were 75% less than the corresponding period last year.