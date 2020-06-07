Sunday, June 7, 2020  | 14 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Money

Don't share account information with people impersonating bank officials: SBP

Posted: Jun 7, 2020
File photo: AFP

The State Bank of Pakistan has asked people not to share their account information over the phone with people impersonating bank officials.

In a statement, the central bank said that “unscrupulous elements” are making calls to individuals and seeking their personal information.

It said that the callers introduce themselves as SBP officials and telling people they are collecting information from bcustomers in light of the emergency declared in the country due to COVID-19.

“In some instances, the fraudsters also claim that the information is required to ensure smooth functioning of their accounts in case ATM services become unavailable,” read the statement.

The bank said it never asks for details of account holders over the phone.

“Public is advised not to respond to any such calls and provide any information,” it said. “Please report such calls to your bank immediately.”

Pakistan state bank of pakistan
 
