Dollar climbs Rs2.25 within a week

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: AFP FILE

Dollar gradually appreciated by 1.37% throughout the week to Rs166.9 on Friday, moving up from Rs164.65 on Monday.

Although the US currency didn’t record a significant one-day jump, but followed a gradual upward trajectory during the week after the budget announcement.

It rose by Rs0.20 Friday despite the State Bank of Pakistan announced an increase of $11 million in its weekly reserves.

The SBP said on Thursday its reserves stood at $10.107 billion. Currently, the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stand at $6.67 billion.

The country has a total of $16.775 billion in liquid foreign reserves.

