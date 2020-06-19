Dollar climbs Rs2.25 within a week

Dollar gradually appreciated by 1.37% throughout the week to Rs166.9 on Friday, moving up from Rs164.65 on Monday.

Although the US currency didn’t record a significant one-day jump, but followed a gradual upward trajectory during the week after the budget announcement.

It rose by Rs0.20 Friday despite the State Bank of Pakistan announced an increase of $11 million in its weekly reserves.

The SBP said on Thursday its reserves stood at $10.107 billion. Currently, the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stand at $6.67 billion.

The country has a total of $16.775 billion in liquid foreign reserves.