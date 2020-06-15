Careem set to offer shopping and payment services too

Careem unveiled on Monday its Super App which is a multi-service platform that caters to people’s everyday needs.

It is an all-in-one app where one could book a ride, order food, get daily essentials delivered, shop, or even top up their mobile phones. The expanded services will be available from the end of June to all the users and captains.

“We are tailoring products and services to local needs so that people with busy lives can get right to the services that are important to them when they need them,” says Mudassir Sheikh, co-founder and CEO of Careem.

Careem was established in Dubai back in 2012. Its service was launched in Pakistan in 2016. The company now operates in over 100 cities across 14 countries.

Over 100,000 drivers were active on the platform on a monthly basis when its services were suspended because of a lockdown in the country.

The company introduced motorbike rides and delivery services in 2017, which was followed by the launch of its food delivery app, Careem NOW, in 2019. Its entry with a massive campaign prompted equally good offers from market leader Food Panda few months ago.

Now with the launch of its Super App, Careem is set to provide services across the following three areas:

Mobility of people

It includes car, bike and rickshaw services.

Mobility of things

This service includes delivery of food, daily essentials, medicines and other items.

Mobility of money

It includes peer-to-peer transfers, mobile top-ups and bill payments.

With Careem stepping up its game, these areas are likely to see intense competition in the future.

The company also plans to open up its Super App for third parties and developers to market their own services on the platform.