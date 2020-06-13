Budget 2020-21 to provide relief to people: Hafeez Shaikh

Pakistan has faced a very difficult year because of the outbreak of COVID-19. The new budget, which was presented in the National Assembly on June 12, is meant to provide relief to the people as the government has made many difficult decisions, said Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

He lamented, while addressing a post-budget press conference in Islamabad on Saturday, that the government has to make debt repayments of Rs2,900 billion after inheriting huge debts from the previous governments, adding that if these debt repayments were not to be made, then the government could have announced 20 programmes such as the Ehsaas Programme.

The government had launched the Ehsaas Programme, which was initially estimated at Rs144 billion but has now been increased to Rs208 billion. He said that nearly half of the country’s population will be benefitting from the programme.

“A total of 16 million families will be reached out as a part of this programme,” he said. “If we consider that there are seven persons in an average family, then it means we will eventually be helping around 100 million persons.”

The government was forced to make debt repayments of Rs5,000 billion in its two years in Centre. This year, it repaid a debt of Rs2,700 billion.

The federal government will only be left with Rs2,000 billion after paying their provinces their shares. No loan was taken from the State Bank and the primary surplus was a great achievement. The debt burden will continue to increase on the country until rich people continue to evade taxes, Shaikh added.

When the PTI government came into power, the dollars in its account were reduced to $3 billion but the government managed to increase it to $20 billion.

Non-tax revenue, this year, stood at Rs1,600 billion instead of the Rs1,100 target, which was appreciated by the IMF board and Moody’s raised our rating. “The economy was stable and capital inflows increased by 137% but then coronavirus damaged all the progress we have made,” he remarked.

The world economy contracted by 4% and Pakistan has also been affected. He added that the novel coronavirus caused a loss of Rs3,000 billion to the economy and Rs700 billion were lost in tax revenues.

“We could have reached Rs4,700 billion mark in tax collection, but we have barely reached Rs3,900 billion,” the adviser said. “Shops, industry and transport were all closed. Unemployment and poverty rose as a consequence.”

He further said that the government announced a package of Rs1,200 billion as the people started suffering because of the lockdown. The consumer bills were even deferred for six months.