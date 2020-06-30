Tuesday, June 30, 2020  | 8 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

After petrol, govt hikes LPG price by Rs4 per kg

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
After petrol, govt hikes LPG price by Rs4 per kg

Photo: Samaa TV FILE

After a hike in petroleum prices, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has now increased the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas by Rs4 per kilogram.

The new price of LPG will be Rs114 per kilogram, according to a notification issued by OGRA. This would see the price of a domestic cylinder going up by Rs45 to Rs1,345.

The price of a commercial cylinder will be increased by Rs116. It will now cost Rs5,200.

The new prices will be effective from 12am on Wednesday.

On June 26, the government increased the petrol price by Rs25.58 per litre to just a little over Rs100. The price of high-speed diesel was hiked by Rs21.31.

The prices of kerosene and light diesel oil went up by Rs23.50 and Rs17.84, respectively.

The hike in petroleum prices drew strong criticism of the government and has been challenged in court.

FaceBook WhatsApp
lpg Pakistan prices
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, LPG, prices, OGRA
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Repaying your car loan becomes 50% cheaper
Repaying your car loan becomes 50% cheaper
Pakistan petrol price goes up by Rs25
Pakistan petrol price goes up by Rs25
Emirates, Etihad and Fly Dubai suspend outgoing flights from Pakistan
Emirates, Etihad and Fly Dubai suspend outgoing flights from Pakistan
Organic Meat’s IPO Tuesday: Are its shares worth your money?
Organic Meat’s IPO Tuesday: Are its shares worth your money?
Honda increases bike prices in Pakistan
Honda increases bike prices in Pakistan
Pakistan's dollar account turns to surplus again
Pakistan’s dollar account turns to surplus again
How online thieves are stealing your money in Pakistan
How online thieves are stealing your money in Pakistan
Gold prices decline after a seven-day rally
Gold prices decline after a seven-day rally
Pakistan's dollar reserves drop to seven-month low
Pakistan’s dollar reserves drop to seven-month low
Gold price increases as world fears spike in coronavirus cases
Gold price increases as world fears spike in coronavirus cases
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.