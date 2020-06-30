After petrol, govt hikes LPG price by Rs4 per kg

After a hike in petroleum prices, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has now increased the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas by Rs4 per kilogram.

The new price of LPG will be Rs114 per kilogram, according to a notification issued by OGRA. This would see the price of a domestic cylinder going up by Rs45 to Rs1,345.

The price of a commercial cylinder will be increased by Rs116. It will now cost Rs5,200.

The new prices will be effective from 12am on Wednesday.

On June 26, the government increased the petrol price by Rs25.58 per litre to just a little over Rs100. The price of high-speed diesel was hiked by Rs21.31.

The prices of kerosene and light diesel oil went up by Rs23.50 and Rs17.84, respectively.

The hike in petroleum prices drew strong criticism of the government and has been challenged in court.