Sunday, June 14, 2020  | 21 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Money

3 graphs that make you smarter about Pakistan’s budget

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jun 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
GDP
Pakistan’s economy is trapped in a boom and bust cycle with no growth spurt lasting more than 5 years. Low exports fail to generate forex reserves needed to sustain high growth, fueled by imports and local consumption. The worse came in 2020 after GDP slipped into negative territory for the first time since 1952.

Loans

Pakistan’s mountain of debt: High expenses (repayment of previous loans and security costs) and low revenue (tax evasion and losses of government-owned companies) leave Pakistan with no money to spend on its people. Deficits are plugged through more borrowing.


Defence spending v. Health

Faced with a health emergency, the Government of Pakistan has to revisit its policy. In the last decade, Pakistan’s spending on defence was higher than the world’s average. But spending on health was a distant south of the international average.

MOST READ
Budget 2020-21: Higher taxes on spending, no new income tax
Budget 2020-21: How much going to govt, army, Pakistan's people?
Pakistan to export auto parts to Toyota Vietnam
100% tax for non-filer parents paying over Rs200,000 annually
Double-cabins to get more expensive in Pakistan with 7.5% FED
PTI's economic report card: Reduced growth, more human expenditure
Pakistan suffers as private companies halt petrol supply to pumps
Opinion: Imran Khan's uphill task - tanks versus ambulances
Government increases CNIC condition for buyers to Rs100,000
FIA summons 3 oil company heads over suspected hoarding
