Friday, June 12, 2020  | 19 Shawwal, 1441
100% tax for non-filer schools charging over Rs200,000 annually

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Jun 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: File

School owners who didn’t file their tax returns in the latest fiscal year will have to pay more than 100% in taxes if the school fee they charge exceeds Rs200,000 per year.

Under the current tax regime, parents whose children’s fee exceeds Rs200,000 per year have to pay an advance income tax of 5%. If you are a filer, you can claim refund on this tax when you file your income tax returns. This advance tax has been abolished in the new budget for 2020-21.

The government wants to penalise those who were supposed to file tax returns as per the law, but didn’t do so, said federal minister Hammad Azhar said on Friday while unveiling the federal budget for 2020-21.

Anyone earning Rs400,000 per year or more is required to file tax returns and those who earn more than Rs600,000 per year are taxed based on their income bracket. 

This decision to charge more than 100% tax from non-filers has been taken to gain the tax payments from the non-filer school owners so that tax revenues can be increased.

The previous version of this story incorrectly attributed the tax to parents who are non-filers. The error is regretted.

MOST READ
Budget 2020-21: Higher taxes on spending, no new income tax
Pakistan to export auto parts to Toyota Vietnam
PTI’s economic report card: Reduced growth, more human expenditure
Pakistan suffers as private companies halt petrol supply to pumps
How online thieves are stealing your money in Pakistan
FIA summons 3 oil company heads over suspected hoarding
Opinion: Imran Khan’s uphill task – tanks versus ambulances
Exporters say limited border timings affecting mango export to Iran
Difficult for Ehsaas program to succeed where BISP failed: study
