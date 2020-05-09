Saturday, May 9, 2020  | 15 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

YouTube to give Pakistan $5m to stem coronavirus spread

SAMAA | - Posted: May 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
YouTube to give Pakistan $5m to stem coronavirus spread

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki and PM Imran Khan meeting in Davos in January 2020. Photo: No Chaos TV (screengrab)

YouTube, the world’s biggest online video-sharing platform, will give the Pakistan government $5 million to combat the spreading coronavirus.

More than 27,500 COVID-19 infections have been reported across the country so far. Medical experts have warned that the health care system will collapse if cases continue to increase rapidly.

In a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said the $5 million will be given in grants to help control the coronavirus’ spread in Pakistan and compensate people affected due to the pandemic.

Wojcicki added that YouTube has launched Grow with Google Pakistan that contains tools and resources for remote workers of all kinds.

“For educators, we’ve created new distance learning resources, including a collection of training materials, a new YouTube Learning Hub, and Teach from Home – a website that aggregates helpful tools and resources for teachers to take the classroom online,” the letter said.

She said PM Khan has her full support and could reach out to her personally as well if the need be.

Wojcicki and the premier had last met in Switzerland’s Davos in January on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus youtube
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
YouTube to give Pakistan $500m to stem coronavirus spread,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Honda increases car prices by up to Rs120,000 in Pakistan
Honda increases car prices by up to Rs120,000 in Pakistan
Will reopen businesses from 15th Ramazan: Sindh traders
Will reopen businesses from 15th Ramazan: Sindh traders
SBP won't issue fresh currency notes this Eid
SBP won’t issue fresh currency notes this Eid
Good stock brokers make fortunes, here’s how to select one
Good stock brokers make fortunes, here’s how to select one
Buy petrol, diesel as per your need: Petroleum Division
Buy petrol, diesel as per your need: Petroleum Division
Careem lays off 31% workforce due to COVID-19 crisis
Careem lays off 31% workforce due to COVID-19 crisis
Salaries of government employees to be released by May 21
Salaries of government employees to be released by May 21
'Make in Pakistan' policy need of the hour: PM adviser
‘Make in Pakistan’ policy need of the hour: PM adviser
Lahore, Sindh traders announce to open markets from May 10
Lahore, Sindh traders announce to open markets from May 10
Government raises petrol tax Rs6.6 as prices go down
Government raises petrol tax Rs6.6 as prices go down
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.