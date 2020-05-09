YouTube to give Pakistan $5m to stem coronavirus spread

YouTube, the world’s biggest online video-sharing platform, will give the Pakistan government $5 million to combat the spreading coronavirus.

More than 27,500 COVID-19 infections have been reported across the country so far. Medical experts have warned that the health care system will collapse if cases continue to increase rapidly.

In a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said the $5 million will be given in grants to help control the coronavirus’ spread in Pakistan and compensate people affected due to the pandemic.

Wojcicki added that YouTube has launched Grow with Google Pakistan that contains tools and resources for remote workers of all kinds.

“For educators, we’ve created new distance learning resources, including a collection of training materials, a new YouTube Learning Hub, and Teach from Home – a website that aggregates helpful tools and resources for teachers to take the classroom online,” the letter said.

She said PM Khan has her full support and could reach out to her personally as well if the need be.

Wojcicki and the premier had last met in Switzerland’s Davos in January on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020.

