Will reopen businesses from 15th Ramazan: Sindh traders

The traders in Karachi announced on Monday they will resume their businesses in Sindh from 15th Ramazan.

“At first, the voice was raised from Karachi and now traders from all over the Sindh are saying they will re-open their shops from Ramazan 15,” said Rizwan Irfan, the president of the Electronic Market Dealers Association.

The Sindh government hasn’t given a single penny to any trader he told reporters in Karachi.

Jameel Paracha, the president of Sindh Taajir Ittehad, said they were under immense pressure from traders to reopen shops in the province.

“People are fighting with us today and they will start fighting with the government in the coming days,” Paracha said.

He warned that people would start committing suicides due to hunger and traders would lodge FIRs against the CM House.

The province has been under a lockdown due to an outbreak of coronavirus since March 23.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and Jamaat-e-Islami backed on Monday traders’ demand to reopen businesses in Sindh.

MQM-P deputy convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said his party fully supports all demands by traders.

He demanded the centre and the Sindh government immediately accede to their demands. The statement came after a meeting between traders and MQM-P leaders in Karachi.

Meanwhile, the JI announced that it was launching a campaign to get businesses in Sindh reopened.

The JI will hold a demonstration along with the trade fraternity at the Five Star Chowrangi at 3pm on Tuesday, said its Karachi chapter leader Naeemur Rehman.

“The Sindh government must announce reopening of businesses in Karachi from Tuesday,” Rehman said.

“If businesses were not reopened, then the protest campaign would be initiated.”