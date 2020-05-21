Thursday, May 21, 2020  | 27 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
Money

Sugar crisis: PM calls briefing on inquiry commission report today

Posted: May 21, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
Sugar crisis: PM calls briefing on inquiry commission report today

Jahangir Khan Tareen, Makhdum Omer Sheryar, Khusro Bakhtiar all benefited from the government subsidies. Image: SAMAA Digital

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called on a cabinet meeting at 1pm today (Thursday) in which an  inquiry committee will give a briefing on the outcome of their sugar report and its forensic audit.
The Prime Minister’s Inquiry Committee, which has been probing last year’s sugar crisis, made its findings public on April 4, noting that the crisis was primarily caused by the untimely export of sugar. 

Read: How Pakistan’s sugar lobby games the system in its favour

As prices rose locally, exports of this essential commodity were not justified, it said. The committee identified three groups that benefited the most as they took advantage of more than half of the total subsidy and sold their produce in the local market after prices soared. These include some of key members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party as the main beneficiaries of a scheme that benefits a select few who game the system in their own favour.

On the top of the list is PTI stalwart Jahangir Khan Tareen, a close aide of PM Imran Khan. Tareen’s sugar mills availed more than a fifth or Rs561 million of this pie

Inquiry commission on the sugar crisis
PAKISTAN-ECONOMY sugar
A woman walks past bundles of sugar cane at a market in Lahore on February 10, 2014. Photo: AFP

The committee completed its supplementary report on March 31 and was given 40 days to submit a final report after completing a forensic audit of selected sugar mills.
Nine teams composed of officers from the Federal Board of Revenue, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, State Bank of Pakistan, Federal Investigation Agency, Anti-Corruption Establishment (Punjab), Auditor General of Pakistan (DG Commercial Audit), Intelligence Bureau, and ISI had to conduct forensic audits of these mills.
They have completed the audit and the cabinet will be briefed on it today.
The PM’s Inquiry Committee had noted in its supplementary report that the beneficiaries of sugar crisis have political clout and influence in economic decision-making, and a glance at some of these names is telling:
On the top of the list is PTI stalwart Jahangir Khan Tareen, a close aide of PM Imran Khan. Tareen’s sugar mills availed more than a fifth or Rs561 million of this pie. Similarly, Makhdum Omer Sheryar’s Rahim Yar Khan Group availed Rs452 million in a subsidy. He is a relative of Khusro Bakhtiar, federal minister for National Food Security and Research.
Other names that surfaced on the list include Moonis Elahi, a member of the National Assembly from Gujrat and the son of Punjab’s former chief. He belongs to the PMLQ, the coalition partner in the current set-up. Chaudhry Munir, a relative of Maryam Nawaz of the main opposition party, the PMLN, is also among the beneficiaries.
To complete the investigation, the committee had sought more time so it could do a forensic audit of 10 sugar mills that belong to these influential people. 

We will update the story as details unfold following today’s meeting.


