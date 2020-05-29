Friday, May 29, 2020  | 5 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Sindh’s jewellery shops to reopen Friday

SAMAA | - Posted: May 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
Sindh’s jewellery shops to reopen Friday

Photo: AFP

Jewelers across Sindh will reopen today (Friday), the All Sindh Saraf and Jewelers Association said in a statement on Thursday.

Bullion markets across the province closed three months ago after the Sindh government shut the province for all kinds of trading activity to contain the spread of the coronavirus. A few essential businesses, such as grocery stores, pharmacies, bakeries, food delivery businesses and export-oriented factories, were exempt from the lockdown with certain restrictions but gold traders were not among them.

For now, the markets will open till Sunday from 9am to 5pm, the ASSJA said. As per the latest rates, a tola of gold is now selling for Rs96,400.

Though jewellery shops remained closed during the lockdown, international gold prices shot up, reaching Pakistan’s highest-ever level on April 14 when a tola sold for Rs100,400. Local prices increased after gold futures started trading above $1,720 per ounce in the international market, their highest level in seven-and-a-half years.

Gold futures have been on the rise recently, increasing by more than $200 per ounce since the last week of March when they were trading at under $1,500.

Gold is correlated with the dollar and other commodities, but the dollar had weakened and alternates such as oil also became cheaper because of a global demand suppression caused by the COVID-19 contagion. This is why investors started parking their money into gold, which is considered safe in uncertain times. The market is weighing in the previous peak when gold hit $1,900 per ounce in 2011.

The surge in local prices came despite a nationwide lockdown, which resulted in suspension of trade. No weddings are taking place and no one is buying gold, said Haroon Chand of the ASSJA. The ASSJA had announced that they would be keeping their shops closed until the lockdown is over, primarily because they deal in gold and need safety. The police are currently busy enforcing the government’s COVID-19 policies, he said.

However, in a message on Thursday evening, Chand said he has spoken to government officials and decided markets will open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 5pm. “For Monday onward, we will wait for the government notification,” the ASSJA chief said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
gold Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Post-Eid lock down rules for businesses in Punjab, Sindh
Post-Eid lock down rules for businesses in Punjab, Sindh
K-Electric CEO's salary increased as liabilities surge 44%: report
K-Electric CEO’s salary increased as liabilities surge 44%: report
PIA's 15-year losses in one graph
PIA’s 15-year losses in one graph
Pakistan mango exports feared 40% less this year
Pakistan mango exports feared 40% less this year
Inquiry update: Sugar mills ripped off farmers, taxpayers Rs300b
Inquiry update: Sugar mills ripped off farmers, taxpayers Rs300b
Post-Eid, dollar touches one-month high
Post-Eid, dollar touches one-month high
China exporters look inwards as virus hits overseas markets
China exporters look inwards as virus hits overseas markets
VEON appoints new chief to head JazzCash
VEON appoints new chief to head JazzCash
After rare silence, Istanbul's Grand Bazaar prepares to reopen
After rare silence, Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar prepares to reopen
IMF, Pakistan resume talks to complete second review of bailout
IMF, Pakistan resume talks to complete second review of bailout
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.