Friday, May 1, 2020  | 7 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Money

SBP says 303,000 people benefited from debt repayment package

Posted: May 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
A labour carries sacks of onion at a wholesale vegetable market in Lahore on May 1 International Labour Day. Photo: Online

The State Bank of Pakistan tweeted on Friday that around 303,000 people benefited from its relief package to extend loan principal repayments as of April 24.

The total sum of all borrowers amounts to Rs236 billion. “The majority of the beneficiaries are small borrowers,” it said.

According to the scheme which is part of measures to combat Covid-19 amid the lockdown, banks and development financial institutions will defer the payment of principal on loans and advances by one year for their borrowers.

“To avail this relaxation,” according to their website, (http://www.sbp.org.pk/corona.asp) “borrowers should submit a written request to banks before 30th June 2020.”

The circular said that the interest payments will continue, however. “They will, however, continue to service the mark-up amount as per agreed terms and conditions.”

The deferment of principal, said the website, will not affect a borrower’s credit history. It added, “Such facilities will not be reported as restructured or rescheduled in the credit bureau’s data.”

The official website mentioned that the total amount of principal “due over the next year is about Rs4,700 billion.”

