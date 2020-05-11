Monday, May 11, 2020  | 17 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

SBP increases wage payments to companies to prevent layoffs

SAMAA | - Posted: May 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SBP increases wage payments to companies to prevent layoffs

A shopkeeper goes back to work in Islamabad as the government eased the nationwide lockdown, May 11 Photo: ONLINE/Sultan Bashir

The State Bank of Pakistan is scaling up financing of small businesses under its Rozgar Scheme so they can pay their salaries and prevent lay-offs.

It will finance up to 100% of wages and salaries of businesses with an average three-month wage bill of up to Rs500 million, it said in a handout May 11.

The Rozgar Scheme is formally called the Refinance Scheme to Support Employment and Prevent Layoff of Workers. It aims to create incentives to prevent layoffs under the coronavirus lockdown. It targets small and medium enterprises that employ a large number of people.

Recently it announced a risk-sharing facility and allowed corporate guarantees as collateral in the hope they will incentivize banks to extend loans to collateral deficient small businesses. Taking this a step further, it will facilitate middle and large businesses, which employ large numbers of people, to ensure they can pay wages and salaries.

It can be used for the onward payment of wages and salaries for April, May and June. Earlier, 100% financing was available for a wage bill of up to Rs200 million only.

Similarly, for businesses with a three-month wage bill over Rs500 million, the SBP will now finance of up to 75% with a maximum of Rs1 billion. Earlier, 75% of financing was available up to a maximum of Rs375 million and 50% up to a maximum of Rs500 million.

These changes are applicable immediately. Businesses that had already availed lower financing due to applicable limits can now get the additional financing on the basis of the revised criteria.

All details available here: http://www.sbp.org.pk/smefd/circulars/2020/CL10.htm

From the launch of the scheme till May 8, banks have received requests of more than 1,440 businesses for financing of over Rs103 billion for wages and salaries to around one million employees whose jobs have been supported because of this scheme. Of this amount, banks have already approved financing of Rs47 billion for 500 companies covering over 450,000 employees.

A complete list of measures taken by the SBP to support the economy and public health is available at: http://www.sbp.org.pk/corona.asp.

If end-users would like further information or if they are experiencing issues with commercial banks in benefiting from these measures, they can contact a dedicated COVID-19 SBP team by email at covid19.stimulus@sbp.org.pk or by phone at 111-727-273.

FaceBook WhatsApp
sbp
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Honda increases car prices by up to Rs120,000 in Pakistan
Honda increases car prices by up to Rs120,000 in Pakistan
Will reopen businesses from 15th Ramazan: Sindh traders
Will reopen businesses from 15th Ramazan: Sindh traders
SBP won't issue fresh currency notes this Eid
SBP won’t issue fresh currency notes this Eid
YouTube to give Pakistan $5m to stem coronavirus spread
YouTube to give Pakistan $5m to stem coronavirus spread
A guide to apply for the Rs12,000 Ehsaas unemployment allowance
A guide to apply for the Rs12,000 Ehsaas unemployment allowance
PTA mobile registration fines loom for visitors stuck under lockdown
PTA mobile registration fines loom for visitors stuck under lockdown
Careem lays off 31% workforce due to COVID-19 crisis
Careem lays off 31% workforce due to COVID-19 crisis
Salaries of government employees to be released by May 21
Salaries of government employees to be released by May 21
'Make in Pakistan' policy need of the hour: PM adviser
‘Make in Pakistan’ policy need of the hour: PM adviser
Government raises petrol tax Rs6.6 as prices go down
Government raises petrol tax Rs6.6 as prices go down
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.