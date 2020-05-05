Salaries of government employees to be released by May 21

The Ministry of Finance has directed all government departments to pay their employees monthly salaries, pensions and other allowances by May 21 (Thursday).

A statement issued by the ministry says Eidul Fitr is likely to fall on May 25 or May 26, hence, the government workers shall be paid by May 21.

Meanwhile, the Centre has gradually begun reopening some of its offices amidst a countrywide lockdown due to the novel coronavirus. NADRA offices were reopened on Monday as well.

Prime Minister Imran Khan says businesses will slowly resume operation under the government’s SOPs.