Post-Eid lock down rules for businesses in Punjab, Sindh

Posted: May 27, 2020
Posted: May 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
A massive traffic jam on Shahdra Main GT Road in Lahore on May 20, 2020, as the lock down was eased by the government ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr Photo: ONLINE

As Eid fades away, the governments in Sindh and Punjab plan to impose a strict lock down once again. Business centers in Sindh will close at 5pm while those in Lahore will put their shutters down at 7pm. Medical stores will be allowed to operate 24 hours.
Commercial activities will be allowed on the first four days of the week while Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be safe days.
The government had relaxed its restrictions on commercial activities the last week ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, allowing shopping malls and business centers to operate longer hours. With Eid vacations ending today, the restrictions will be back in place as Sindh’s information minister Nasir Shah also hinted at a stricter lock down, following similar announcement by Dr Zafar Mirza, the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Health.
The announcements come as the total cases of coronavirus crossed 58,000 with more than 1,200 dead already. Sindh accounts for nearly half of the cases, closely followed by Punjab.
Globally, more than 5.6 million Covid-19 cases have been reported with more than 350,000 casualties recorded so far. As the curve starts to flattens in many countries, the lock down is being eased. Hong Kong has opened schools and South Africa will follow suit next month. Saudi Arabia will also ease curfew starting from May 31.

