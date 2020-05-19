Tuesday, May 19, 2020  | 25 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

PIA burned Rs100,000 of taxpayer money every minute in 2019

SAMAA | - Posted: May 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
PIA burned Rs100,000 of taxpayer money every minute in 2019

If you took a Pakistan International Airlines flight from Karachi to Lahore last year, you might not have known but the airline had already burned Rs11 million of taxpayer money by the time your plane had landed. This is because the national flag carrier lost Rs107,000 every minute in 2019.
Despite cutting its operating loss by 76%, PIA booked a net loss of Rs55.4 billion, the company revealed in its financial results on Tuesday.
Barring a profit in 2008, government-owned airline has been hemorrhaging money since then and has not been able to pay its debt or fund its operations. It relies on bailouts from the government to stay afloat. As of March 2020, PIA’s debt was Rs137.7 billion, the highest by any public sector enterprise and nearly a tenth of total PSE debt. The company has not paid shareholders any dividend in the last seven years.
As the result announcement came out, PIA’s stock rose 51 paisas from its opening value to close at Rs4.83 per share with more than 6 million shares changing hands, its highest turnover for the month.
Since PIA’s shares are not traded actively like other liquid stocks, it is not covered by market analysts, thus there was no forecast for the result. However, the airline was able to report its first gross profit in eight years, thanks to a 43% surge in its revenue. It earned Rs147.5 billion in 2019 compared to Rs103.5 billion of the preceding year.
“The salient features of financial results for the year 2019 are attributed mainly due to route optimization and fare rationalization, enhancement of ancillary revenue by the double digits while undertaking stringent cost discipline in all aspects of the business,” the company said in a press release. PIA serviced more than Rs19 billion of its loans, it said.

2020, a challenging year

The airline cut its net loss by Rs10 billion last year. ‘The current year (2020) is a very challenging year for the aviation industry, keeping in view the Covid-19 pandemic, extra efforts would be required and tough decisions would be taken for the betterment of the airline,’ Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Arshad Malik said in the press release.

FaceBook WhatsApp
PIA
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Car financing to become cheaper as interest rate cut expected
Car financing to become cheaper as interest rate cut expected
No cars sold in Pakistan in April, thanks to Covid-19...
No cars sold in Pakistan in April, thanks to Covid-19 lockdowns
How to buy shares in Pakistan
How to buy shares in Pakistan
Foreign investment to Pakistan more than doubles in nine months
Foreign investment to Pakistan more than doubles in nine months
Sindh to give soft loans to small businesses, agriculture, livestock
Sindh to give soft loans to small businesses, agriculture, livestock
Open gas, petrol stations around the clock, demand owners
Open gas, petrol stations around the clock, demand owners
Rozgar refinance scheme to help protect 1.1m jobs: SBP
Rozgar refinance scheme to help protect 1.1m jobs: SBP
PIA burned Rs100,000 of taxpayer money every minute in 2019
PIA burned Rs100,000 of taxpayer money every minute in 2019
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.