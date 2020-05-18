Monday, May 18, 2020  | 24 Ramadhan, 1441
Pakistan’s foreign investment backtracked $511m in April

Posted: May 18, 2020
Pakistan’s foreign investment backtracked $511m in April

A shoe market in Lahore as the lockdown was lifted and commerce started to limp back. Photo: Online

The State Bank of Pakistan released its foreign investment data for April on Monday. There was a total outflow of $511 million.
The net foreign private investment in Pakistani markets was $54.1 million for April, 47% less than the corresponding month last year. The breakup showed equity investment worth $79.1 million leaving Pakistan in April. In April last year $1.4 million had flowed in.
The debt security market rolled back $565.6 million. The outflows from debt securities in April 2019 were, however, at $1 billion or 43.4% more than it stands today.
Thus the total outflows for the month reached $511.5 million which is still 43.1% better than the net outflows of April 2019 ($897.6m)—mostly due to the retiring and selling off of debt securities.
The overall period of July to April of financial year 2020 attracted a total investment of $1.86 billion from foreign investors. The major net investors among those were China with $877.6 million, followed with Norway ($288.6 million) and Hong Kong ($188.7 million).
The major net divestments in the same period were recorded from Ireland which retracted $25.4 million followed with the UAE ($22.3 million) and Luxembourg ($22.7 million).

