Friday, May 22, 2020  | 28 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Pakistan mango exports feared 40% less this year

SAMAA | - Posted: May 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan mango exports feared 40% less this year

Mangos being packed in Hyderabad. Photo: Online

Mango season has started in Pakistan but the exporters association is saying that the coronavirus and climate change are likely to reduce exports 40% this year.
 “Our target was 80,000 tons this year and $50 million,” says the head of the fruit and vegetable exporters and importers association, Waheed Ahmed. “But it will be 50,000 tons less this year.”
The association said that climate change and the global lockdown were to blame. There has been a sharp decline in demand of Pakistani mango by the importing countries. There has been a reduction in flight operations and an extraordinary increase in freight charges with an economic recession in international markets.
The All Pakistan Fruit & Vegetable Exporters, Importers & Merchants Association thus limited the export target to 80,000 metric tons this year which is 50,000 ton less than last year’s 130,000 ton. It expects revenue to take a hit.
Last year Pakistan earned $90 million but this year it is feared this will come down to $50 million.
Airlines have cut flights and tripled freight charges. Airlines that were charging Rs175 per kg last year are now demanding Rs550 for Europe. The freight charge of Rs80 to Gulf countries has gone up to Rs240.
Half or 55% of Pakistan’s mangos are exported by sea, 20% by air and 25% by land. Air exports will likely go down 70% this year. The export to Iran and Afghanistan over land is likely to encounter difficulties.
Domestically, the closure of hotels, academic institutions, tourism and shopping malls, has also reduced demand for juices.
Climate change has been felt for the last five years leading to low production. The mango crop is now taking an additional two weeks to mature and hence the harvesting period has increased. The crop faced several diseases. Punjab used to produce 70% in mangos but is looking at a 35% reduction. Sindh faces a 15% reduction from its usual 29%.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus exports mango Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Sugar mills lied to govt, cheated farmers, swallowed subsidies: inquiry
Sugar mills lied to govt, cheated farmers, swallowed subsidies: inquiry
Builders eye Karachi outskirts for PM’s Naya Pakistan housing scheme
Builders eye Karachi outskirts for PM’s Naya Pakistan housing scheme
PIA burned Rs100,000 of taxpayer money every minute in 2019
PIA burned Rs100,000 of taxpayer money every minute in 2019
Foreign investment to Pakistan more than doubles in nine months
Foreign investment to Pakistan more than doubles in nine months
Sindh to give soft loans to small businesses, agriculture, livestock
Sindh to give soft loans to small businesses, agriculture, livestock
Rozgar refinance scheme to help protect 1.1m jobs: SBP
Rozgar refinance scheme to help protect 1.1m jobs: SBP
Open gas, petrol stations around the clock, demand owners
Open gas, petrol stations around the clock, demand owners
Pakistan mango exports feared 40% less this year
Pakistan mango exports feared 40% less this year
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.