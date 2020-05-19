Tuesday, May 19, 2020  | 25 Ramadhan, 1441
Open gas, petrol stations around the clock, demand owners

Posted: May 19, 2020
Posted: May 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
The Petroleum Dealers Association has demanded the government reopen gas and petrol stations seven days a week around the clock.

They also asked the government to bring sales tax down to 5% and reduce the gas tariff that will also reduce the fares of transport. The 636 stations across Sindh are producing only 2.8% gas of their total production capability.

Businesses are gradually being restored across the country amid increasing coronavirus cases. Shopping malls and small shop markets have been reopened, and 15 trains will begin services from Wednesday.

More than 43,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed so far in Pakistan.

