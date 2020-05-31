Ogra directs petrol pumps to maintain minimum 20 days supplies

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has asked the Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan to physically inspect and confirm the availability of petrol and high speed diesel at depots, retail outlets (petrol pumps) and refineries of all oil companies.

The oil sector’s regulatory body has asked the institute to randomly inspect these facilities to ensure sufficient quantities of petrol and diesel are available and in case of a shortage, report it to Ogra. It has asked oil companies to facilitate these inspections, especially from May 30 to June 1 and directed the HDIP to report any shortages latest by June 3.

Oil companies have been directed to maintain sufficient supplies (at least 20 days supplies). Ogra has also asked these companies to provide the former with depot-wise sales and stocks data of petrol and diesel for the last three months (May, April and March).

Ogra, which regulates oil and gas sector in the country, sprang into action days after consumers reported shortages of petrol at Karachi pumps during Eid vacations. All Pakistan Petroleum Retailers Association said some stations ran out of petrol because the supplies, which were due on May 21 and May 22, were not dispatched in time. They said the fuel supply was suspended from oil companies and asked the government to take a notice of the petrol shortage.

However, PSO, which has more than a 50% share in the retail market said there was no shortage from its side and supplies were normal. Byco Petroleum also issued a statement saying they ensured supplies to all their pumps across Pakistan.