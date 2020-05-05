‘Make in Pakistan’ policy need of the hour: PM adviser

Pakistan must move towards making products on its own rather than importing items, said Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood.

The Ministry of Commerce is pursuing changes in the tariff structure for the upcoming budget, he wrote in a series of tweets on Tuesday. The new changes will allow the country to facilitate local production thereby moving towards local manufacturing [and] pursuing ‘Make In Pakistan Policy’, he added.

“Many businesses are on the verge of closure [and] many labourers are under the threat of losing their jobs,” he wrote. “Under the circumstances, the need of the hour is a policy whereby we do not import, but make products in Pakistan”.

Dawood remarked that coronavirus has changed the world and business processes will be changed too. “Such difficult times always bring out new opportunities, new products, new ways of thinking,” he said. “This is a golden opportunity for Pakistan to pursue the ‘Make In Pakistan Policy'”.