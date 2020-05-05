Lahore, Sindh traders announce to open markets from May 10

The Anjuman-e-Tajran Lahore has said that they will open their markets on May 10.

The Centre has put the lockdown in place till May 9. A decision on its extension has yet to be made. Pakistan has reported at least 21,500 known cases of the novel virus so far.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the Lahore traders said they’ll violate the lockdown if the government doesn’t lift it after May 9. “We are not challenging the writ of the State. Traders of Lahore want to resume their businesses,” the traders said.

On the other hand, traders in Sindh have also announced resuming businesses from May 10.

Sindh Tajir Ittehad Chairperson Jameel Paracha says people are not being able to feed their families.