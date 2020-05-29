Friday, May 29, 2020  | 5 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Industrialists, traders ask Sindh CM to allow businesses to resume

SAMAA | - Posted: May 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
Industrialists, traders ask Sindh CM to allow businesses to resume

Photo: Online

Industrialists and a traders’ representative body met Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and demanded he allow them to resume business activities in the province.

“We will open businesses as per the government’s SOPs,” said Mian Zahid Hussain, president of the All Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals and All Karachi Industrial Alliance.

Briefing the CM about the problems faced by the business community, Hussain demanded the government allow businesses to operate on Fridays and Saturdays and extend home delivery timings for restaurants. Under the current restrictions, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays are safe days where business activities are not allowed except for essential businesses, such as pharmacies and grocery stores.

The business community’s representative body also demanded food courts at shopping malls be reopened. The CM assured them that he would take their recommendations into account and said the government would support them during the National Committee meeting scheduled on May 31.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Post-Eid lock down rules for businesses in Punjab, Sindh
Post-Eid lock down rules for businesses in Punjab, Sindh
K-Electric CEO's salary increased as liabilities surge 44%: report
K-Electric CEO’s salary increased as liabilities surge 44%: report
PIA's 15-year losses in one graph
PIA’s 15-year losses in one graph
Pakistan mango exports feared 40% less this year
Pakistan mango exports feared 40% less this year
Inquiry update: Sugar mills ripped off farmers, taxpayers Rs300b
Inquiry update: Sugar mills ripped off farmers, taxpayers Rs300b
Post-Eid, dollar touches one-month high
Post-Eid, dollar touches one-month high
China exporters look inwards as virus hits overseas markets
China exporters look inwards as virus hits overseas markets
VEON appoints new chief to head JazzCash
VEON appoints new chief to head JazzCash
After rare silence, Istanbul's Grand Bazaar prepares to reopen
After rare silence, Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar prepares to reopen
IMF, Pakistan resume talks to complete second review of bailout
IMF, Pakistan resume talks to complete second review of bailout
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.