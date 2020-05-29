Industrialists, traders ask Sindh CM to allow businesses to resume

Industrialists and a traders’ representative body met Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and demanded he allow them to resume business activities in the province.

“We will open businesses as per the government’s SOPs,” said Mian Zahid Hussain, president of the All Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals and All Karachi Industrial Alliance.

Briefing the CM about the problems faced by the business community, Hussain demanded the government allow businesses to operate on Fridays and Saturdays and extend home delivery timings for restaurants. Under the current restrictions, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays are safe days where business activities are not allowed except for essential businesses, such as pharmacies and grocery stores.

The business community’s representative body also demanded food courts at shopping malls be reopened. The CM assured them that he would take their recommendations into account and said the government would support them during the National Committee meeting scheduled on May 31.