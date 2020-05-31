Govt slashes petrol price by Rs7 per litre

The government reduced on Sunday prices of petroleum products by as much as Rs11.88 per litre, according to a notification issued by the Finance Division.

The price of petrol went down by Rs7.6 per litre. A litre of petrol will now cost Rs74.52.

Kerosene oil went down by Rs11.88 to Rs35.56 per litre, according to the notification.

The price of light diesel oil was reduced to Rs38.74 per litre after a cut of Rs9.37.

High-speed diesel recorded an increase of 5 paisas. It will now be available at Rs80.15 per litre.

The new prices will take effect from 12am on Monday.