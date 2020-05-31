Sunday, May 31, 2020  | 7 Shawwal, 1441
Govt slashes petrol price by Rs7 per litre

Posted: May 31, 2020
Posted: May 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
People stand in a queue in Karachi May 1 as the government has reduced petrol prices in Pakistan for May on the recommendation of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority during the lockdown. Photo; Online

The government reduced on Sunday prices of petroleum products by as much as Rs11.88 per litre, according to a notification issued by the Finance Division.

The price of petrol went down by Rs7.6 per litre. A litre of petrol will now cost Rs74.52.

Kerosene oil went down by Rs11.88 to Rs35.56 per litre, according to the notification.

The price of light diesel oil was reduced to Rs38.74 per litre after a cut of Rs9.37.

High-speed diesel recorded an increase of 5 paisas. It will now be available at Rs80.15 per litre.

The new prices will take effect from 12am on Monday.

MOST READ
Post-Eid lock down rules for businesses in Punjab, Sindh
K-Electric CEO's salary increased as liabilities surge 44%: report
PIA's 15-year losses in one graph
OGRA proposes Rs7 cut in Pakistan's petrol prices
Pakistan halves its dollars loss, but worse 'yet to come'
Dollar surges by Rs2.6 in two days
Inquiry update: Sugar mills ripped off farmers, taxpayers Rs300b
Post-Eid, dollar touches one-month high
Sindh's jewellery shops to reopen Friday
