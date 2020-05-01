Friday, May 1, 2020  | 7 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

FBR tax, duty collection increases by 10.4%

SAMAA | - Posted: May 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
FBR tax, duty collection increases by 10.4%

The Federal Board of Revenue has collected 10.4% more taxes and duties till April 2020 than compared to last year, it said in a statement on Friday.

The FBR said that it has collected Rs3408.8 billion till April 2020 this financial year. The same amount was Rs3047.9 billion in April 2019.

According to official figures, the board collected Rs256.6 billion in taxes and duties in April 2020. It collected Rs296.567 billion in the corresponding month last year.

Likewise, the refunds issued in April 2020 are Rs15.1 billion, which was Rs6.6 billion in the corresponding month last year.

Moreover, Rs16 billion exporters refunds, Rs33 billion arrear refunds and Rs15 billion duty drawback have also been issued in April 2020. The refunds of Rs116.9 billion have been issued till April 2020, which was Rs6.5 billion till April 2019.

The FBR has collected the target revenue of Rs200 billion for April 2020 and collected Rs256 billion out of the revised annual revenue target of Rs3,908 billion for the current financial year.

FaceBook WhatsApp
fbr
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Govt slashes national savings profit rates
Govt slashes national savings profit rates
Petrol prices to drop from May 1, says Hafeez Sheikh
Petrol prices to drop from May 1, says Hafeez Sheikh
Govt to pay small businesses' electricity bills for three months
Govt to pay small businesses’ electricity bills for three months
Govt cuts petrol price by Rs15 per litre
Govt cuts petrol price by Rs15 per litre
153 factories allowed to operate in Sindh
153 factories allowed to operate in Sindh
Pakistan saves $7.5b in nine months as trade loss shrinks
Pakistan saves $7.5b in nine months as trade loss shrinks
Pakistanis panic over unavoidable bank paperwork in person
Pakistanis panic over unavoidable bank paperwork in person
Balochistan growing household income faster than other provinces, PBS survey
Balochistan growing household income faster than other provinces, PBS survey
Opinion: Easypaisa CEO says pandemic proves we must document economy
Opinion: Easypaisa CEO says pandemic proves we must document economy
Pakoras, chana chat to cost more as prices increase
Pakoras, chana chat to cost more as prices increase
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.