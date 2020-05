The All Pakistan CNG Association has announced a cut of Rs12.5 in the prices of CNG from May 1.

“This is following the global slump in LNG prices,” said APCNGA President Ghayas Paracha. He said that after the slash, the prices of CNG across Punjab and Islamabad will be Rs72 a kg.

The prices of petroleum products have been cut as well. Due to the global tumble in crude oil prices, the rates of petrol and high-speed diesel have been brought down by Rs15 and Rs27.15 respectively, from May 1.