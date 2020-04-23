Thursday, April 23, 2020  | 29 Shaaban, 1441
Money

Tax regulator advises taxpayers to provide IBAN number for refund

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
Posted: Apr 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
The Federal Board of Revenue has devised a centralised system of online refund payments to tax payers’ accounts.

It has requested Pakistani tax payers to update their international bank account number “of the same bank whose details are already available in their IRIS profile”.

It said in a press release that the system has been devised so that the cheques of refunds of sales tax, federal excise duties and income tax could be sent directly to the taxpayers’ accounts.

It has also requested exporters to update their WEBOK profiles to receive custom duty drawback.

The revenue body has advised taxpayers and exporters to provide and update the information “as soon as possible” to avail electronic transfer facility.

