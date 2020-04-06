Monday, April 6, 2020  | 12 Shaaban, 1441
SBP launches helpline 021-111-727-273 for complaint resolution

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
Photo: FILE

The State Bank of Pakistan has taken additional measures to facilitate bank customers that are faced with extraordinary challenges arising from the coronavirus situation in the country.

They can now approach the SBP through its helpline 021-111-727-273 in case their queries or complaints are not being responded to by banks, the central bank said in a statement Monday. 

The helpline will remain available during office hours, the SBP said.

It encouraged public to use digital payment services as much as possible to help banks provide their services with minimal staff to ensure their safety.

The SBP has also taken notice of phone calls to bank customers by fraudsters seeking personal information taking advantage of the current situation. Following are the details of measures taken:

Availability of Helpline

  • The SBP has advised all banks to ensure that their call centers/helplines are available 24/7 for instant customer support
  • Banking consumers are encouraged to approach banks through helpline for queries or lodging complaints
  • In case complainants do not get an appropriate response from banks, they may approach the SBP through its helpline at 021-111-727-273, which will be available during office hours
  • To cater to the needs of the public for facilitation and guidance, the SBP has enhanced its helpline capacity by deploying more agents at its call center

Implementation of safety measures

  • The general public is encouraged to take appropriate safety measures in the context of the coronavirus and use alternate delivery channels where possible
  • The SBP recognizes that the employees of banks and other financial institutions are providing services in difficult working conditions.  For the protection of bank employees and customers, workplace safety and to meet the operational challenges in serving the bank customers, banks have been advised to implement guidelines issued by World Health Organization, the Government of Pakistan and the Provincial Governments in letter and spirit
  • Nevertheless, bank employees and customers still facing difficulties or having concerns over arrangements may bring this to the notice of the SBP. For this purpose, queries, concerns, complaints may be emailed to SBP at cpd.helpdesk@sbp.org.pk
  • Beware of fraudsters calling to collect personal information. The SBP advised the general public not to disclose or share any personal information about their bank accounts or credit/debit cards including CNIC numbers, debit or credit card numbers, passwords, PINs, one-time passwords (OTPs), etc. on incoming phone calls or messages
  • It has been brought to the notice of SBP that fraudsters, imitating as officials of the SBP, bank or any other government agency, have been attempting to seek personal information from the public on the pretext of verification of account due to emergency conditions relating to the pandemic
  • It reiterated that the SBP, banks or any other agency are not collecting information from bank customers regarding their accounts or cards
  • The SBP never asks for any personal information directly from bank customers
  • The general public is, therefore, advised again not to disclose personal information on incoming calls
  • Details of such calls or messages received by the public may also be reported at SBP helpline 021-111-727-273 or emailed at cpd.helpdesk@sbp.org.pk

