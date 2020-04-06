SBP launches helpline 021-111-727-273 for complaint resolution

The State Bank of Pakistan has taken additional measures to facilitate bank customers that are faced with extraordinary challenges arising from the coronavirus situation in the country.

They can now approach the SBP through its helpline 021-111-727-273 in case their queries or complaints are not being responded to by banks, the central bank said in a statement Monday.

The helpline will remain available during office hours, the SBP said.

It encouraged public to use digital payment services as much as possible to help banks provide their services with minimal staff to ensure their safety.

The SBP has also taken notice of phone calls to bank customers by fraudsters seeking personal information taking advantage of the current situation. Following are the details of measures taken:

Availability of Helpline

The SBP has advised all banks to ensure that their call centers/helplines are available 24/7 for instant customer support

Banking consumers are encouraged to approach banks through helpline for queries or lodging complaints

In case complainants do not get an appropriate response from banks, they may approach the SBP through its helpline at 021-111-727-273, which will be available during office hours

To cater to the needs of the public for facilitation and guidance, the SBP has enhanced its helpline capacity by deploying more agents at its call center

Implementation of safety measures