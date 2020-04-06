Monday, April 6, 2020  | 12 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

PSX comes under pressure after 12 days

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
PSX comes under pressure after 12 days

A Pakistani stockbroker monitors the latest share prices during a trading session at the Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) in Karachi on March 26, 2015. Photo: AFP FILE

The Pakistan Stock Exchange came under pressure after twelve days of positive trading. Its benchmark KSE-100 lost over 1,000 points to close at 30,579 on Monday.

Top decliners were Grays Leasing Limited and First Punjab Modarba. They lost 22% and 18.89% of their share price, respectively.

The market turned bearish as the number of known Covid-19 cases rose. News of a decline in the country’s growth projection by the World Bank and Asian Development Bank did not help sentiment.

Despite announcements of a construction sector stimulus package, the cement sector stayed under pressure. The volume leader for Monday, Maple Leaf Cement Factory, that traded 23 million shares, too recorded a decline of 7.3% from its opening price.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan Stock Exchange
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
PSX, trading KSE-100 index,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Google, Netflix help Pakistan ease burden on telecom networks
Google, Netflix help Pakistan ease burden on telecom networks
Karachi exporters want govt to allow factory production
Karachi exporters want govt to allow factory production
Central bank announces regulatory relief to dampen effects of coronavirus
Central bank announces regulatory relief to dampen effects of coronavirus
Pakistan's groceries may become more expensive soon, warn wholesalers
Pakistan’s groceries may become more expensive soon, warn wholesalers
Mega sale at Pakistan's stock market!
Mega sale at Pakistan’s stock market!
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.