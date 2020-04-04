Saturday, April 4, 2020  | 10 Shaaban, 1441
HOME > Money

Poultry farmers cull chicks for lack of funds, feed

Posted: Apr 4, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Poultry farmers in Pakistan are culling hundreds of thousands of chicks because they can’t feed them as demand has dried up during the lockdowns.
“Farmers can neither afford rent, their rearing shades, nor the feed for rearing,” said Pakistan Poultry Association ex-chairman Abdul Basit.
He said due to the lockdown, there were no weddings and restaurants were closed too which means no consumption and demand. “Poultry farmers are incurring a loss of Rs40 million daily.”
The production of chicks is over four million a day but since most farmers cannot afford to rear them, they either dump them in the fields or leave them to die, Basit explained.
The Poultry Science Association Pakistan has called on the government to announce a concession package to stimulate the industry.

