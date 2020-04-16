Pay our bills and we’ll shut markets another month: traders

If the government pays wages, shop rents and utility bills, traders are happy to stay at home for another month.

This was the message they gave the governor in a meeting to negotiate opening markets.

“Our shopkeepers are running out of resources and our daily wagers are struggling day-to-day,” said the president of the Karachi Electronic Dealers Association Muhammad Rizwan.

On Tuesday, traders across Karachi threatened to reopen despite the government’s insistence on a lockdown. By Thursday they agreed when pressed by the Karachi Commissioner to at least sit down to talk about it.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail invited the associations to talks on Thursday afternoon. He met a group of seven members representing different associations at 2:30pm.

Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani promised traders a meeting with the chief minister as well, Rizwan added. “We have had a discussion with Minister Nasir Hussain Shah,” he added. The meeting with CM will likely take place later in the evening.