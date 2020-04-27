Monday, April 27, 2020  | 3 Ramadhan, 1441
Pakoras, chana chat to cost more as prices increase

Posted: Apr 27, 2020
SAMAA | and
Posted: Apr 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakoras, chana chat to cost more as prices increase

The mukhtiarkar for Qasimabad and his team spring a visit and challan fruit vendors for over charging in Hyderabad, April 26, 2020. Photo: ONLINE/Nadeem Khawer

Making pakoras and chana chat to cost more as prices of ingredients used in these food items have increased in Karachi. 

Price of besan or chickpea flour has increased by a third or Rs40 per kg in a matter of days. A kilo of besan is now selling from Rs160. Black channa also became expensive after its unit price increased by Rs34 to Rs140. It was previously selling for Rs106 per kg.

The use of besan increases in Ramazan but shopkeepers have increased prices and resorted to profiteering, said a customer. Prices of fruit also increased, but officials responsible for price controls were missing in action.

Meanwhile Muhammad Luqman from Lahore reported that prices of vegetables and fruit increased between 25% to 50%.

Apples are selling for Rs250 a kg while a dozen of bananas now costs Rs150. Lemons are selling for Rs480 per kg, increasing nearly four times from Rs125 per kg. Potatoes, onions and spinach also became more expensive.

Shopkeepers blame wholesale agents for the price hike. The government rates are even lower than the wholesale rate, they say, implying they would incur a loss if they abide by government prices. For example, the government rate for a dozen of bananas is Rs65 but in the wholesale market the rate is higher.

If the local administration didn’t spring in action, profiteers will not budge, consumers told Samaa TV.

