Pakistan’s oil tanker drivers want Afghan border reopened

The Oil Tankers Contractors Association has asked the government to reopen the Afghan border. If it doesn’t give in to their demands, they will stop the supply of oil.

They also want workshops and eateries opened.

During a press conference on Thursday, the association said that 450 containers are currently stuck at the Afghan border and for a month and a half there have been no arrangements for their drivers to eat or sleep.

The association president said hotels, mechanics and tyre and oil shops are closed across Sindh, which has been problematic for them.

The association wants the government to fulfil its responsibilities and reopen the border.

The border with Afghanistan was shut down to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. The whole country is currently under lockdown as the government grapples with the global pandemic.

Pakistan’s tally is almost at 7,000 with 130 deaths.