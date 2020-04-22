Pakistan uses 30% less petroleum products since lockdown

As Pakistanis stayed at home their consumption of petroleum products slumped 31% to 1.38 billion litres countrywide.

The Federal Board of Revenue said this had the effect of eating into tax collection.

Before the lockdown was enforced, Pakistan’s demand for petroleum products was 2 billion litres.

The FBR said that the global rout in oil prices will nonetheless benefit people here as oil products will be cheaper but tax collection targets may not be achieved.

“We had estimated a cut in demand to 1.5 billion litres but it reached about 1.2 to 1.3 billion,” said Hamid Ateeq Sarwar of the FBR. “Evidently, it will affect our sales tax and PLD both.”

The FBR said the shortfall in monthly tax collection has now reached Rs250 billion into the three weeks of April.

In March, the collection target was set at Rs500 billion, but it fell short Rs190 billion. This translates into a shortfall of 38%.

So far into April the shortfall is already within the range of Rs200 billion to Rs250 billion.

The revenue regulator cited the unprecedented tumble in the overall oil prices worldwide and its imports and consumption here in Pakistan. It said that it might not achieve the revised target of Rs3.9 trillion for the ongoing fiscal year and the target of Rs5 trillion for the upcoming year.

The authorities in the revenue body said, however, that the silver lining in tax collection is becoming visible with the beginning of Ramzan and things will be back in control by September.