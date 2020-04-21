Pakistan offers concession package to the construction sector

A presidential ordinance released on Tuesday has fixed tax rates for developers and builders in 14 cities of Pakistan.

Builders will now pay Rs250 per square foot for every commercial construction in the first category cities such as Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. Residential construction on an area less than 3,000 square feet will cost Rs80 per square foot, and it will cost Rs125 per square foot on areas bigger than 3,000 square feet will cost.

Developers will have to pay Rs150 per square yard for any plot. For developers in industrial sites, the fixed tax rates for plots will be Rs20 per square yard.

Construction in 11 cities, including Hyderabad, Sukkur, Multan, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Quetta will cost Rs230 per square foot for every commercial construction. Construction of residential buildings on areas less than 3,000 square feet will cost Rs65 for each square foot. Whereas construction on land of 3,000 square feet and bigger will cost Rs110 per square foot.

For developers in these cities, the fixed tax rates range from Rs20 to Rs130 per square yard.

For smaller cities the fixed tax rates will be less. For every commercial construction, the tax rate will be Rs210 per square foot. For residential construction in the area of 3,000 square feet, the tax rate will be Rs50, and Rs100 on a bigger area.

The fixed tax range for developers in smaller cities ranges from Rs10 to 100 per square yard.

According to the Federal Board of Revenue, these fixed tax rates will mitigate tax evasion and hike revenue.